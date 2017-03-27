Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) PT at $5.83

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Endeavour Silver Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) opened at 3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.49 million, a P/E ratio of 102.67 and a beta of -0.09. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver Corp had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 74.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp by 144.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

