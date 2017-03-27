Brokerages Set Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) PT at $17.25

Shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah acquired 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $277,527.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,862.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $20,244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 278.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) opened at 17.60 on Wednesday. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm earned $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Del Frisco's Restaurant Group will post $0.84 EPS for the current year.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc is engaged in developing, owning and operating restaurants. The Company’s complementary restaurants include Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (Del Frisco’s), Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Sullivan’s) and Del Frisco’s Grille (the Grille). Its operating segments are Del Frisco’s, Sullivan’s and Del Frisco’s Grille.

