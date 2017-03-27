Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) PT at $18.00

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG by 144.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG by 81.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 271,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 122,434 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG by 13,773.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 66,388 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 163,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG by 0.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) opened at 14.67 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm’s market cap is $30.66 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

About Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. The Swiss Universal Bank division offers advice and a range of financial solutions to private, corporate and institutional clients.

