Brokerages Set Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) opened at 31.01 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) is a full service bank and wealth manager. The Bank operates its business through six geographic segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and Guernsey, where its principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.
