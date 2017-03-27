Brokerages Set Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) opened at 31.01 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/brokerages-set-bank-of-n-t-butterfield-son-ltd-ntb-price-target-at-30-00.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) is a full service bank and wealth manager. The Bank operates its business through six geographic segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and Guernsey, where its principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.