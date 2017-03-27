Brokerages Expect Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) to Post ($0.30) Earnings Per Share

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Staffing 360 Solutions an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other Staffing 360 Solutions news, insider Brendan Flood purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 952,283 shares in the company, valued at $590,415.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) traded up 4.740545% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.764606. The company had a trading volume of 832,683 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $7.45 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/brokerages-expect-staffing-360-solutions-inc-staf-to-post-0-30-earnings-per-share.html.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.