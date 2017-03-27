Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $32.49 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Yum China Holdings an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Yum China Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.77 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Yum China Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) opened at 26.14 on Friday. Yum China Holdings has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,898,000. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,356,000.

Yum China Holdings Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

