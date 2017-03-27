Insider Buying: Britvic Plc (BVIC) Insider Acquires 22 Shares of Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland bought 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £140.36 ($176.40).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Simon Litherland bought 26 shares of Britvic Plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 541 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £140.66 ($176.78).

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 644.50. 382,132 shares of the company traded hands. Britvic Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 521.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 738.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 635.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 594.22. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.69 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BVIC shares. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.42) target price on shares of Britvic Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Goodbody reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Britvic Plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 697 ($8.76) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 665.14 ($8.36).

About Britvic Plc

Britvic plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company operates in the soft drinks manufacturing and distribution industry. It operates through six segments: GB stills, GB carbs, Ireland, France, Brazil and International. The GB stills and GB carbs segments include its operations in the United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland.

