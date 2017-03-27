Bridgford Foods Co. (BRID) Raised to B at TheStreet

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) opened at 11.7227 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7144 and a beta of 0.42. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. Its Frozen Food Products segment includes the processing and distribution of frozen products.

