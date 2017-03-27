HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP plc (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 565 ($7.10) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 560 ($7.04) price target on shares of BP plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.85) price target on shares of BP plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of BP plc to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 510 ($6.41) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BP plc in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 505 ($6.35) price target on shares of BP plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BP plc has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 511.33 ($6.43).

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) traded down 0.87% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 447.90. 28,846,589 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 457.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.31. BP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 249.44 and a 1-year high of GBX 521.20. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 87.07 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BP plc (BP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/bp-plc-bp-earns-buy-rating-from-hsbc-holdings-plc-updated.html.

In other BP plc news, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £133,800 ($168,153.83). Also, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £321.30 ($403.80). Insiders bought 52,275 shares of company stock worth $24,825,500 in the last quarter.

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.