BNP Paribas SA’s (BNP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €67.10 ($72.15) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.29 ($65.90) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BNP Paribas SA in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.87 ($65.45).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) opened at 60.46 on Monday. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €35.27 and a 52 week high of €63.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.26 and its 200-day moving average is €55.38. The firm has a market cap of €75.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08.

About BNP Paribas SA

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

