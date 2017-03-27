BNP Paribas Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,170 ($14.45) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HL. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC from GBX 1,176 ($14.52) to GBX 1,107 ($13.67) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,350 ($16.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC from GBX 1,304 ($16.10) to GBX 1,380 ($17.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($16.30) price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,316.93 ($16.26).
Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) opened at 1278.00 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,056.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,421.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,338.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,269.95. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.04 billion.
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc offers a direct to investor investment service. The Company provides execution only, advisory services and third-party investments for individuals and corporates. Its segments are the Vantage division, the Discretionary/Managed division and the Third Party/Other Services division.
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.