BNP Paribas Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,170 ($14.45) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HL. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC from GBX 1,176 ($14.52) to GBX 1,107 ($13.67) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,350 ($16.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC from GBX 1,304 ($16.10) to GBX 1,380 ($17.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($16.30) price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,316.93 ($16.26).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) opened at 1278.00 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,056.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,421.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,338.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,269.95. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.04 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/bnp-paribas-reaffirms-underperform-rating-for-hargreaves-lansdown-plc-hl.html.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc offers a direct to investor investment service. The Company provides execution only, advisory services and third-party investments for individuals and corporates. Its segments are the Vantage division, the Discretionary/Managed division and the Third Party/Other Services division.

