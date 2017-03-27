Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Given a GBX 3,650 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a GBX 3,650 ($45.87) price target on Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.22) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.22) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.99) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.27) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($47.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,445.90 ($43.31).

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) traded down 3.85% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3132.00. 6,009,661 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 56.35 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,405.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,069.40. Rio Tinto plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,845.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,718.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 100.56 ($1.26) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques acquired 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,451 ($43.37) per share, with a total value of £379.61 ($477.08).

About Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

