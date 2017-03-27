Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 2,302 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.6% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walt Disney by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $129,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 112.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm earned $14.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post $5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $651,000 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

