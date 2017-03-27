BlackBerry’s (BBRY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) in a report released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.50 price target on the smartphone producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Global Equities Research initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.98.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) traded down 0.6252% on Friday, reaching $7.0258. 1,703,558 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.72 billion. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/blackberrys-bbry-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBRY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119,861 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $40,856,000 after buying an additional 234,955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 34.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,227 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.2% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 614,601 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 30,183 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $4,118,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $8,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.