Black Diamond Inc (BDE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Black Diamond Inc (NASDAQ:BDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.33 million. Black Diamond had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Black Diamond (NASDAQ:BDE) remained flat at $5.45 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 59,028 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Black Diamond has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Black Diamond by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 130,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Diamond by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,049,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Black Diamond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Black Diamond Company Profile

Black Diamond, Inc, through its ownership of Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of active outdoor performance equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. Its principal brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS.

