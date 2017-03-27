Bioquell plc (BQE) Earns Corporate Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Bioquell plc (LON:BQE) in a report published on Tuesday.

Bioquell plc (LON:BQE) traded up 1.35% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 150.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,418 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.38. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 33.12 million. Bioquell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 119.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 178.00.

About Bioquell plc

Bioquell Plc is engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of bio-decontamination and containment equipment, related products and services to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and defense industries, and testing services to the aerospace, telecoms, defense and other industries. The Company’s operating segment is Bio-decontamination (BIO).

