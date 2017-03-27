BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 25.50%.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. 20,475 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm’s market cap is $86.49 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 42.4% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,790,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 64,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BIOLASE Inc (BIOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/biolase-inc-biol-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc (BIOLASE) is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The Company markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) intra-oral scanners, in-office, chair-side milling machines and three-dimensional (3-D) printers.

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.