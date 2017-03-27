Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of products and systems for the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets worldwide. The company’s products are used to separate complex chemical and biological materials, and to identify, analyze, and purify their components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment offers electrophoresis, image analysis, molecular detection, chromatography, gene transfer, sample preparation, and amplification products and services. The Clinical Diagnostics segment provides control, autoimmune, diabetes, and blood virus testing products. Bio-Rad is renowned worldwide among hospitals, universities, major research institutions, as well as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for its commitment to quality and customer service. The company is headquartered in Hercules, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIO. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.64. The company had a trading volume of 205,697 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.15 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $209.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.73. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm earned $571.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/bio-rad-laboratories-inc-bio-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $58,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,318.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 191.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,268,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.