Bill Barrett Co. (BBG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.98. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bill Barrett shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 1,586,338 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBG. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price objective on Bill Barrett and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. National Securities dropped their price objective on Bill Barrett from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Bill Barrett in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill Barrett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wunderlich dropped their target price on Bill Barrett from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBG. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bill Barrett during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bill Barrett by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 50,874 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Bill Barrett during the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bill Barrett by 19.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bill Barrett by 53.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s market cap is $313.20 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 81.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bill Barrett Co. will post ($0.94) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/bill-barrett-corporation-bbg-shares-gap-down-following-analyst-downgrade-updated-updated.html.

Bill Barrett Company Profile

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company develops oil and natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Bill Barrett Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill Barrett Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.