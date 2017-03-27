Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.00. Big Lots also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) traded down 0.02% on Monday, reaching $48.15. 464,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post $4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

In related news, Director Philip E. Mallott sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Johnson sold 4,406 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $225,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,740.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,406 shares of company stock valued at $806,777 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

