BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,265 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.34) to GBX 1,265 ($15.90) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

BLT has been the subject of several other reports. S&P Global Inc set a GBX 1,300 ($16.34) price objective on BHP Billiton plc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,750 ($21.99) to GBX 1,800 ($22.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.17) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.48) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.23) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,330.57 ($16.72).

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) traded down 3.86% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,515,569 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,330.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,286.57. BHP Billiton plc has a 12 month low of GBX 714.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,518.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 63.70 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

