Dignity Plc (DTY) PT Raised to GBX 2,950

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,825 ($35.50) to GBX 2,950 ($37.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTY. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dignity Plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.16) target price on shares of Dignity Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.56) target price on shares of Dignity Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,795 ($35.13) target price on shares of Dignity Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,723.75 ($34.23).

Shares of Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2448.00. 66,806 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.22 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,526.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,571.29. Dignity Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,240.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,940.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.74 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Dignity Plc’s previous dividend of $7.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/berenberg-bank-increases-dignity-plc-dty-price-target-to-gbx-2950-updated-updated.html.

Dignity Plc Company Profile

Dignity plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of funeral related services in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: funeral services, crematoria and pre-arranged funeral plans. The Company’s funeral services relate to the provision of funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes.

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.