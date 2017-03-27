Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $3,833,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 138.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) opened at 32.00 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $608 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/benchmark-electronics-inc-bhe-shares-sold-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

BHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benchmark Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Clay C. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Peterson sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $227,541.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,321.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,104 shares of company stock worth $1,528,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.