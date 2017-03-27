BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) traded down 3.509% on Wednesday, reaching $0.275. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,010 shares. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $16.79 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/bellus-health-inc-blu-rating-reiterated-by-bloom-burton-updated-updated.html.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc is a drug development company focused on rare diseases. The business activities of the Company are development of the Company’s core technology platform, amyloid inhibitors, which focus on chemical compounds that could have the potential to inhibit the formation, deposition and toxicity of amyloid fibrils, which are the underlying causes of certain diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.