Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.76. 818,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average is $174.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.00. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $148.26 and a 52 week high of $186.11.
Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business earned $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post $9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Becton Dickinson and news, VP Jeffrey S. Sherman sold 31,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,664,149.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,361.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.96.
Becton Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.
