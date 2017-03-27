Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 312 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Beazley PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockdale Securities lifted their target price on shares of Beazley PLC from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 410 ($5.15) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazley PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 365.75 ($4.60).

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 436.00. 894,586 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.25 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 397.92. Beazley PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 313.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 450.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/beazley-plc-bez-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from Beazley PLC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Clive Washbourn sold 90,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.33), for a total transaction of £383,626.72 ($482,124.82). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £17,480 ($21,968.08).

Beazley PLC Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.