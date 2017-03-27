AFC Energy plc’s (AFC) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Beaufort Securities

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Beaufort Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) traded up 4.17% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 12.50. 1,133,810 shares of the company were exchanged. AFC Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.75. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 38.75 million.

AFC Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial fuel cell power company. The Company develops alkaline fuel-cell systems using hydrogen to produce electricity. The Company installs, owns, operates and maintains alkaline fuel cell power projects. It operates through development of fuel cells segment.

