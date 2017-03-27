Boohoo.Com PLC (BOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Beaufort Securities

Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Investec upgraded Boohoo.Com PLC to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($1.89) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 149.11 ($1.87).

Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,540,465 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.80 billion. Boohoo.Com PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 42.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 161.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.07.

About Boohoo.Com PLC

boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites.

