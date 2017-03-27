Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) traded up 4.47% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,038 shares. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Beasley Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a radio broadcasting company. The Company’s primary business is operating radio stations throughout the United States. The Company owns and operates approximately 69 radio stations in over 16 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. The Company operates in various radio markets, including Atlanta, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Fort Myers-Naples, Florida; Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, North Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa-Saint Petersburg, Florida; West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Florida; Wilmington, Delaware; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Middlesex, New Jersey; Monmouth, New Jersey, and Morristown, New Jersey.

