Beadell Resources (BDREF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Beadell Resources (NASDAQ:BDREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Beadell Resources Limited is a gold producer. It owns and operates the Tucano gold mine primarily in Brazil. Beadell Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia. “

Shares of Beadell Resources (NASDAQ:BDREF) traded up 0.0000% on Monday, hitting $0.2252. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $238.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2471. Beadell Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.40.

