BCE Inc. (BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) opened at 44.02 on Wednesday. BCE has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $49.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. CGOV Asset Management purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at $283,000. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

