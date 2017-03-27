BCE Inc. (BCE) Insider Duc Bernard Le Sells 63,746 Shares of Stock

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) insider Duc Bernard Le sold 63,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.26, for a total transaction of C$3,713,841.96.

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) traded down 0.14% during trading on Monday, reaching $58.83. 859,849 shares of the company traded hands. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.31.

About BCE

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

