BBA Aviation plc’s (BBA) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.39) price target on the stock.

BBA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BBA Aviation plc from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 347 ($4.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on BBA Aviation plc from GBX 310 ($3.90) to GBX 335 ($4.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BBA Aviation plc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 300.14 ($3.77).

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 306.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,295 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.14 billion. BBA Aviation plc has a 1-year low of GBX 186.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 315.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 303.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 0.09 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.90), for a total value of £2,015,000 ($2,532,361.44).

BBA Aviation plc Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc is a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services. The Company primarily focuses on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. Its businesses include Signature Flight Support, Engine Repair and Overhaul (ERO) and Ontic. Its Signature Flight Support business is the fixed base operation (FBO) and line maintenance network for B&GA users with over 200 locations covering destinations in North America, Europe, South America, Africa and Asia.

