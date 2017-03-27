Liberum Capital Upgrades BBA Aviation plc (BBA) to Hold

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has GBX 325 ($4.08) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 270 ($3.39).

BBA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of BBA Aviation plc from GBX 310 ($3.90) to GBX 335 ($4.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 347 ($4.36) price target on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 300.14 ($3.77).

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 306.10. 1,253,295 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 303.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.94. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.14 billion. BBA Aviation plc has a 12 month low of GBX 186.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 315.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

In other BBA Aviation plc news, insider Simon Pryce sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.90), for a total transaction of £2,015,000 ($2,532,361.44).

BBA Aviation plc Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc is a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services. The Company primarily focuses on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. Its businesses include Signature Flight Support, Engine Repair and Overhaul (ERO) and Ontic. Its Signature Flight Support business is the fixed base operation (FBO) and line maintenance network for B&GA users with over 200 locations covering destinations in North America, Europe, South America, Africa and Asia.

