Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) PT Set at €99.00 by BNP Paribas

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) received a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective from analysts at BNP Paribas in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research GmbH set a €86.00 ($92.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($109.68) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, S&P Global set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €89.32 ($96.04).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) traded down 0.356% on Monday, reaching €83.175. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 52-week low of €63.42 and a 52-week high of €91.67. The company has a market cap of €54.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.70.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

