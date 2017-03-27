Basf Se (BAS) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €95.00 ($103.26) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank Ag set a €90.10 ($97.93) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €91.00 ($98.91) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf Se presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.57 ($95.18).

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) traded down 0.362% during midday trading on Friday, hitting €89.909. The stock had a trading volume of 28,347 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of €82.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.388. Basf Se has a 1-year low of €61.63 and a 1-year high of €91.58.

About Basf Se

BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments, which include Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. The Performance Products segment consists of the Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, and Performance Chemicals divisions.

