Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1,466,000 Position in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald's Co. were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 150.7% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 57.1% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 129.34 on Monday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The company earned $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post $6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. McDonald's Co.’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.96 to $110.33 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of McDonald's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.64 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $206,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

