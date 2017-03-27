Barings LLC Maintains Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Barings LLC continued to hold its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier & Cie Canada Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 105.05 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.90% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Barings LLC Maintains Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/barings-llc-maintains-position-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.82 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $471,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.