Aldermore Group PLC’s (ALD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.64) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 270 ($3.39).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an under review rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.58) price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldermore Group PLC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 255.42 ($3.21).

Shares of Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) traded down 0.81% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 220.00. The stock had a trading volume of 963,882 shares. Aldermore Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 102.00 and a one year high of GBX 256.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.73. The company’s market cap is GBX 758.43 million.

