Barclays PLC (BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.70) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a ” neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.08) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.79) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.39) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.86 ($2.84).

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 224.20. 41,205,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.16. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 38.02 billion. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 121.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 267.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Barclays PLC’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.82%.

Barclays PLC Company Profile

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays Corporate & International. The Barclays UK segment incorporates the UK Personal, small UK Corporate and UK Wealth businesses, and the Barclaycard UK consumer credit cards business.

