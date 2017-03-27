Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($9.68) target price by equities researchers at Bank of America Corp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($17.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.20 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale set a €14.50 ($15.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.35 ($13.28).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) opened at 14.688 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.71 and its 200-day moving average is €12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of €6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.853. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €9.14 and a 52-week high of €15.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of America Corp Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/bank-of-america-corp-reiterates-9-00-price-target-for-deutsche-lufthansa-ag-lha.html.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include Passenger Airline Group; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately 600 aircrafts. The Company’s Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines (including Germanwings and Eurowings), SWISS and Austrian Airlines.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.