Bank of America Corp (BAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America’s shares significantly outperformed the Zacks categorized Major Regional Banks industry, over the last six months. The company raised its prime lending rate following the latest Fed rate hike. Thus, margins should improve further, which along with rise in loan demand should drive revenues up. Also, the company is expected to continue benefiting from improved trading environment and rise in loan demand. While fee income growth concerns continue to be major near-term concern, the company's efforts to streamline and simplify operations continue to enhance efficiency and strengthen its balance sheet.”

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Erste Group upgraded Bank of America Corp from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr upgraded Bank of America Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Bank of America Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) traded down 1.99% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 49,894,800 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter. Bank of America Corp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America Corp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth $9,686,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth $4,159,570,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

