Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Girard Securities Inc.

Girard Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Girard Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America Corp were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at 23.12 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $243.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bank of America Corp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company earned $20 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America Corp from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Bank of America Corp

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

