Vetr upgraded shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $26.88 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Standpoint Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) traded down 1.752% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.715. 61,082,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $238.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.174 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $25.80.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bank of America Corp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/bank-of-america-corp-bac-raised-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-inc.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Bank of America Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. PHH Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.