Bank of America Corp Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) a GBX 500 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) received a GBX 500 ($6.18) target price from research analysts at Bank of America Corp in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.48) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Friday, January 6th. S&P Global set a GBX 550 ($6.79) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 595 ($7.35) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 449.15 ($5.55).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) opened at 531.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 458.17. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 11.27 billion. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 52 week low of GBX 281.73 and a 52 week high of GBX 576.84.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) is an airline company holding interests in airline and ancillary operations. The Company’s segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. British Airways is an international airline and carrier. Iberia is an airline between Europe and Latin America.

