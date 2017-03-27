Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) traded up 0.77% during trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,792 shares. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous special dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA is a diversified international financial company engaged in retail banking, asset management, private banking and wholesale banking. The Company operates through seven segments: Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, Turkey, Rest of Eurasia, Mexico, South America and United States.

