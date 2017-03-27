Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.29 ($6.84).

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.95 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.40 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. S&P Global set a €6.60 ($7.17) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc set a €6.21 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.61) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) traded up 0.77% during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 3,400,064 shares of the stock traded hands. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA is a diversified international financial company engaged in retail banking, asset management, private banking and wholesale banking. The Company operates through seven segments: Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, Turkey, Rest of Eurasia, Mexico, South America and United States.

