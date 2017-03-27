JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€6.95” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.95 ($7.55) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.40 ($6.96) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. S&P Global set a €6.60 ($7.17) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc set a €6.21 ($6.75) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.61) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €6.20 ($6.74) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.36 ($6.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) traded up 0.579% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.815. 3,195,918 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.635.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-s-a-bbva-pt-set-at-6-95-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated.html.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA is a diversified international financial company engaged in retail banking, asset management, private banking and wholesale banking. The Company operates through seven segments: Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, Turkey, Rest of Eurasia, Mexico, South America and United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.