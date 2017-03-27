B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Receives C$5.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTO shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) opened at 3.90 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.50.

