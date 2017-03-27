B Wayne Et Al Hughes Buys 2,192,982 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 2,192,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

B Wayne Et Al Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 485,232 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,349,576.48.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) opened at 23.38 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.70 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $192,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

